MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Honey Baked Ham in Morgantown hosted a street fair in its parking lot Sunday to raise funds to help kids attend Bob Hartley’s Mountain Heart Camp.

The camp allows kids that have had heart surgery to attend camp with kids that have had heart issues like them. Organizers of the street fair said fundraising events help to allow the kids to attend at no cost to them. The family fun event included activities, a car show, a craft fair, a live D.J. and slider samples from Honey Baked Ham.

“Watching young kids having to go through so many surgeries before they even hit middle school, you know, not being able to have the same summers, the same experiences as maybe me or you, you know. So, being able to help out Bob Hartley’s Mountain Heart Camp is amazing,” Jay Sparks, assistant manager of Honey Baked Ham, said.

Honey Baked Ham is looking to host the street fair as an annual event and to raise as much money as possible to help the kids.

“Max was I think about 13. He started going to heart camp, and he loved it. It was with other kids that had the same conditions that he did, and he did not feel like he was alone,” Terri Fetty, a mother of a child who has attended Bob Hartley’s Mountain Heart Camp, said. “Kids like that, that have heart conditions, they feel like there is nobody else like them, and they feel left out in sports, in things that they can’t do, and that is why we are up here do this.”

Fetty said the uniqueness of the street fair is that people are able to see the community together, showing support to help send the kids to camp.