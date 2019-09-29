Hops On The Mon comes to High Street

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 3rd Annual Hops On The Mon craft beer and food festival was held on High Street.

The event featured 50 breweries and 150 craft beers, many of which were made in North Central West Virginia.

“Not only is there great beers from not only West Virginia, the country and Europe but there’s seven different restaurants from Morgantown and Fairmont. There’s three different vendors from downtown set up right here on High Street, and there’s even a game arcade from Starport so it’s a pretty great community event,” said Grace Hutchens, event organizer.

Hops On The Mon hosted approximately 1,000 people from West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.