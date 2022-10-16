MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual Hops on the Mon was held in downtown Morgantown Saturday with High Street lined with people right in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse.

This is the fifth year of Hops on the Mon and the third year of it being hosted in downtown Morgantown where organizers say there is a great atmosphere to have the event in the street. They said the event has turned into a community event, showing everyone how great the downtown area is while bringing people together to experience a great time sampling craft beer.

Over 50 breweries were featured at the event, many from right here in the Mountain State and a few from across the country.

“So, it really just showcases people the multifaceted flavors of beers. And it allows these local guys to come to them. It is like bringing the brewery tap room to one place to where you can try them all side by side, and meet the brewers a lot of the time too,” said Grace Hutchens, organizer of Hops on the Mon.

Hutchens said there is a different flavor of beer for everybody; light loggers, sours and fruit ales, IPA’s and many more.

“We pair that with a lot of our local restaurants where they compete in food competitions every year with this year’s theme being bangers and mash. So, each of our restaurants will create their version of bangers and mash, and the people will vote on their favorite, and it’s always a good time,” Hutchens said.

Event officials said the Hops on the Mon is about good beer, the community and the food, while also providing those in attendance with a positive experience in downtown Morgantown.