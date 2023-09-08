MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tickets for one of West Virginia’s largest craft beer festivals are now on sale; here’s what you need to know to get yours.
Hops on the Mon will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held on High Street in downtown Morgantown. General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Hops on the Mon website. A limited number of tickets will be available.
There is also a $45 VIP ticket which grants you entrance at 2 p.m. and allows you to skip to the front of the Check-in Entrance line anytime after 2 p.m. There is also a $10 Designated Driver ticket which includes festival entry and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. For all ticket levels, including designated driver, you must be 21 years or older with a valid, non-expired ID.
Apart from beer, the event will also feature live music with performances from “Tucker Riggleman & the Cheap Dates,” and “Randy.” “The Big BBQ Revue” will be going on at the same time, where local restaurants will compete for attendee’s votes on the best barbeque at Hops on the Mon.
If you want to get in for free, you can sign up to be a volunteer. Volunteers will work a three-hour shift and will also receive a free T-shirt.
Fifty breweries are slated to attend this year’s festival:
- Ace Cider
- Ayinger Privatbrauerei
- Bad Shepherd Beer Co.
- Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan
- Bell’s Brewery
- Big Timber Brewing Company
- Bold Rock
- Boulevard Brewing Company
- Brasserie d’Orval
- Brasserie de Rochefort
- BrewDog
- Brewery Ommegang
- Brouwerij Boon
- Brouwerij de Brabandere
- Brouwerij Van Steenberge
- Browerij Huyghe (Delirium)
- Cascade Brewing
- Chestnut Brew Works
- Clown Shoes Beer
- Country Boy Brewing
- Dogfish Head
- DuClaw Brewing
- Flensburger Brauerei
- Flying Dog Brewery
- Foothills Brewing
- Founders Brewing Co.
- G. Schneider & Sohn
- Great Lakes Brewing Co.
- Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co.
- Hawk Knob Cider
- High Ground Brewing
- Morgantown Brewing Co.
- New Belgium Brewing
- Parkersburg Brewing Co.
- Park Street Imports
- Privatbrauerei Gaffel
- Rogue Ales
- Screech Owl Brewing
- Short Story Brewing
- Stone Brewing
- Stumptown Ales
- SweetWater Brewing Co.
- Swilled Dog Hard Cider
- The Peddler
- The Rambling Root
- Trappist Westmalle
- Victory Brewing Co.
- Weathered Ground Brewery
- Wild Basin Hard Seltzer
- Winchester Ciderworks