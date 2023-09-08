MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tickets for one of West Virginia’s largest craft beer festivals are now on sale; here’s what you need to know to get yours.

Hops on the Mon will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held on High Street in downtown Morgantown. General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Hops on the Mon website. A limited number of tickets will be available.

There is also a $45 VIP ticket which grants you entrance at 2 p.m. and allows you to skip to the front of the Check-in Entrance line anytime after 2 p.m. There is also a $10 Designated Driver ticket which includes festival entry and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. For all ticket levels, including designated driver, you must be 21 years or older with a valid, non-expired ID.

Apart from beer, the event will also feature live music with performances from “Tucker Riggleman & the Cheap Dates,” and “Randy.” “The Big BBQ Revue” will be going on at the same time, where local restaurants will compete for attendee’s votes on the best barbeque at Hops on the Mon.

If you want to get in for free, you can sign up to be a volunteer. Volunteers will work a three-hour shift and will also receive a free T-shirt.

Fifty breweries are slated to attend this year’s festival: