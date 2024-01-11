MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University hosted mental health podcaster Brandon Saho of “The Mental Game” on Thursday. Saho is a former WVU student and Cincinnati sports, broadcaster, who after a severe bout of depression, decided to start “The Mental Game.”

Back when Saho was covering the Cincinnati Bengals and interviewing the likes of Joe Burrow his mental health took a turn for the worst.

“I was battling with my own suicidal thoughts, for three or four months, dealing with deaths in the family, my relationship with the woman who I thought I was going to marry falling through, and I just didn’t want to live anymore,” Saho said at the time.

Saho checked into a hospital and received medical attention and once he got better, he started “The Mental Game.”

On the podcast, Saho talks to celebrities and athletes about issues of mental health and the journey towards living a happy, healthy life. Previous guests have included Terry Crews, Channing Frye, and Zak Williams, the son of the late actor Robin Williams.

“Because with mental health sometimes you just feel alone. You can’t relate to other people, and if your favorite athlete, celebrity, musician is talking about the same things you struggle with, it might help,” Saho said.

The event at West Virginia University is part of “The Mental Game 30 States in 30 Days Tour.”