Hotel Morgan reopens in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hospitality management company Charlestowne Hotels has announced the opening of Hotel Morgan, a Wyndham Hotel, in Morgantown. Hotel Morgan is the company’s tenth opening in a collegiate market and eighth adaptive reuse project. Charlestowne worked in partnership with Thrash Group to oversee a year-long renovation of the 95-year-old property, and will now take over hotel management, including operations, marketing, revenue management, and hiring.

Hotel Morgan lobby

A historic boutique hotel, Hotel Morgan has 81 guest rooms and two suites, along with two grand ballrooms, two boardrooms for meetings, a fitness center, and a rooftop event space. The property’s on-site restaurant, Anvil + Ax, is also managed by Charlestowne and serves specialty coffee and breakfast in the morning with cocktails, local craft beers, and a menu of shareable plates in the evening. The property sits in the heart of downtown Morgantown, minutes away from the West Virginia University campus.

Hotel Morgan Ballroom

“Morgantown attracts an intersection of leisure and social segments associated with WVU; two distinct audiences that are expected to come back with renewed strength in the coming year,” says Kyle Hughey, executive vice president and COO at Charlestowne Hotels. “To appeal to both segments, we approached Hotel Morgan with a mix of locally driven F&B, creative and operationally friendly packages for current Mountaineers and alumni, and a renewed focus on meeting and events services.”

Hotel Morgan suite

“Charlestowne’s personalized approach to renovation and rebranding is unrivaled. We sought their expertise to strike a balance between honoring the Hotel Morgan’s heritage and introducing contemporary touchpoints designed with a college-town traveler in mind,” says Ike Thrash, founder and managing member at Thrash Group. “Hotel Morgan has served as a pillar of the Morgantown community for close to a century, and we’re confident in Charlestowne’s ability to skillfully navigate the property through the shifting landscape of today’s university market space.”

Hotel Morgan bar

Charlestowne Hotels’ portfolio of collegiate hotels includes properties located on or near the campuses of Clemson University, Colgate University, Sewanee – the University of the South, Longwood University, Colorado Mesa University, Elon University and the University of Arkansas.