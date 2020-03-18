How concerns about Coronavirus are impacting local churches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Monday, President Trump held a press conference and stated the community should only meet in groups of 10 or less.

Most churches, synagogues and mosques across North Central West Virginia have decided to close their doors during the pandemic. Some churches have resorted to canceling regular weekly events and live streaming their worship services until further notice.

Spruce Street United Methodist Church Minister, Neal Leftwich explained that the Morgantown church’s priority is the health and safety of the congregation and the community.

“We need to be very aware of what has been communicated by the CDC, and we want to have everyone safe,” Leftwich stated.

There are churches in the area that have decided to keep their doors open, such as Old Time Baptist Church in Clarksburg.

Pastor Leonard Ludwick stated church is considered a spiritual hospital for most people.

“Unless the state will mandate that you have to shut things down, we’re going to have church, and if our folks decide to stay home, I don’t have a problem with that,” said Ludwick.

There are churches that will continue their outreach programs during this time. Spruce Street United Methodists Church location will be a drop off location for collecting grab and go meals, tarps, blankets, bottled water and more.

“This is in cooperation with Friendship House, Health Right, and Bartlett House just making sure that our neighbors who are out and about are safe,” explained Leftwich.

The community will continue to make decisions based on the continual communication from the state and federal governments.

Those who wish to give back can drop off donations at Spruce Street United Methodist Church.