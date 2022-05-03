MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The roof of Hazel’s House of Hope was ripped off by straight-line winds during a storm Sunday evening; now, what will happen to the businesses, nonprofits and people who were housed inside?

According to a release from Hazel’s House of Hope, more than 30 people were evacuated during Sunday’s storm.

Monongalia County School Buses were used to bring those residents to safe alternate housing. The Salvation Army provided ongoing food distribution while Morgantown City Police provided security and assistance during this incident. No injuries occurred.

Hazel’s House of Hope houses several nonprofits that help people experiencing food insecurities, unsheltered homelessness, substance use disorders, and alcohol dependence:

Bartlett Housing Solutions

Lauren’s Wish, which helps those struggling with substance use disorder

Catholic Charities of West Virginia

Salvation Army of Morgantown, West Virginia

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

Programs that provided warm housing during the winter months for those without a residence were housed in the now roofless building.

Construction crews and restoration teams acted quickly to assess the damage and began cleanup and repairs, according to the release. But the agencies are having to make major adjustments for those they help and for their office spaces.

If you want to donate to the agencies from Hazel’s House of Hope as they navigate this disaster, you can do so on their websites: