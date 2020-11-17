Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing closes due to COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing temporarily closed on Tuesday, November 17 after West Virginia University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure.

WVU officials explained that the university immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space, and is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

According to officials, WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions. Anyone who visited the Hugh Baby’s location or other restaurants in Evansdale Crossing should self-monitor for symptoms.

Hugh Baby’s expects to reopen soon. The reopening date will be announced once it’s determined.

Students and employees can learn more about how to respond to potential COVID-19 exposure on the What to Do If page of the Return to Campus website.