MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Turkey trots aren’t everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition, but hundreds of runners participated in races across north central West Virginia.

Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.

Runners warming up on the indoor track (WBOY Image)

Morgantown Running hosted a Turkey Trot 5K that started at the WVU Coliseum and ended at the Morgantown Running store in the Seneca Center. Temperatures were in the 30s when the race began.

“It’s just such a good energy to start your day with some people. Good conversation and just enjoy the sunshine before you go eat with family,” Heather Cleary, owner of Morgantown Running and race director said.

There was also a kids’ race on the outdoor track at the coliseum. Altogether nearly 700 people came out.

Kids got a medal for finishing and the first-place winner of the adult race got a homemade pie.

The Turkey Trot is Morgantown Running’s final event of the year.

More than 800 runners also turned out for the annual Shinnston Turkey Trot, and about 30 runners raced the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital’s annual Gobble Gallop.

Riley Holsinger also ran his first even 5K race on Thanksgiving this year and participated in the Morgantown Running Turkey Trot. Great job, Riley!