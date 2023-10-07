MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camp Mountaineer has been a staple scouting destination for generations of scouts in north central West Virginia, but this weekend, many scouts from outside the state will be enjoying their first stay at the camp for Climboree 2023.

Camp Director Daniel Flowers said he estimated a little over 400 scouts, not including the 70 or so staff members needed to keep the camp and its activities running smoothly.

“We were wondering if it’s the biggest gathering of people in camp history,” Flowers said when he was asked about this weekend’s attendance. “We’ve got troops in from Virginia, from Pennsylvania, from Maryland, and from all across the states around us.”

Climbing tower at Camp Mountaineer (WBOY image)

If you couldn’t tell by the name, the Climboree is all about climbing. Camp Mountaineer has its own climbing tower, which is about the height of a six-story building, but it also has two natural rock faces for campers to enjoy as well as a high ropes course.

Climbing may be in the name but there are still several other activities for campers to experience before the camp wraps up on Monday. While visiting, campers can shoot rifles, shotguns and bows, learn the basics of Dutch oven cooking and make progress on their merit badge and rank-up requirements.

If you live in north central West Virginia and are looking to get involved in scouting, you can visit the Mountaineer Area Council website.