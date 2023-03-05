MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Hunting, Fishing and Outdoor Sports Show returned to Morgantown over the weekend for its 21st annual exposition.

Booths at the West Virginia Hunting, Fishing and Outdoor Sports Show in Morgantown. (WBOY image)

The show gathered over 200 vendors from across the country and the world, including some from West Virginia, South Africa and Canada. Pretty much everything you would ever need for an outdoor hobby or sport could be found at Mylan Park, from guns and ammo to jerky and taxidermy.

“We have everything anyone would ever need to go outdoors, whether you hunt, fish, hike, camp, white water raft, zipline — a little bit of everything here,” said Labeth Hall, the event’s director.

The West Virginia Hunting, Fishing and Outdoor Sports Show first began in 2002 and was started by Hall. This year’s show was twice as large as the previous one, with over 100,000 square feet packed full of fishing rods, hunters and people who wanted to have a look around.

“West Virginia has so much to offer with all the outdoor activities that we have, and so many West Virginians don’t get an opportunity to leave the state a lot, so we decided just to bring ’em all here to Morgantown,” Hall said.

Aside from gear, this year’s show also featured a live performance from the country group the Davisson Brothers Band on Saturday. If you attended on Sunday, you were treated to a live falconry demonstration.