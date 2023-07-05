MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For runners in the Morgantown area, the 4th of July is more than just about celebrating the U.S., its about Morgantown Running‘s 4 on the 4th event.

2023 marks the 10th annual year for the four mile race. More than 200 people participated in the event, which takes runners on a four mile course.

Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th (WBOY – Image)

“We’re really excited to get the race together and be able to put it on,” Morgantown Running Owner Heather Cleary said. “This is a fun race to start your July 4th.”

The race started on the Rail Trail nearby Morgantown Running’s location at 709 Beechurst Avenue. It then led participants by the Coliseum, where runners eventually ended the race near Morgantown Running’s store.

“Everybody is in good spirits,” Cleary said. “The course is a little challenging, but it’s a lot of fun.”

After the main race, there was a kids mile for children to enjoy.

Morgantown Running’s next race will be the ‘iRun to Remember 9/11.’ It is a 5k race that will take place on September 9 at 9 a.m.