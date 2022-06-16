CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area.

Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service with the Morgantown/Kingwood NAACP Chapter.

“It was unexpected, we didn’t see it coming. We’re just grateful that we were able to help some people and have people help us.” Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. said. “There’s more work to be done so let’s get out there and do it.”

The Governor’s Service Awards honors groups and people for their dedication to service in West Virginia.