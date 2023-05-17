STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Saturday, Jazzy’s Hydrobikes will be offering a way to tour the Morgantown area “the way it was meant to be seen: from the water!”

According to the Morgantown Area Partnership, the business opens at 526 Congress Ave. in Star City Saturday, May 20. Rentals will start at $15 per half hour, and all safety equipment is included.

Hydrobikes are pedal powered water bikes that are advertised as safe and stable at up to 400 pounds. The Hydrobike website says they are non-polluting, easy to ride, lightweight, reliable, low maintenance and trouble-free to operate.

“Our state-of-the-art bike design is sure to keep our riders dry and safe, and our 30 minute or 1 hour trip is sure to delight riders of all ages and experience levels,” the Jazzy’s Hydrobikes website says.

Weather permitting, Jazzy’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to its website. The website says that cash and card are both accepted and that rentals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A waiver does need to be signed due to possible physical risks.