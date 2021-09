MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The WV Division of Highways announced that a lane closure on I-79 Northbound will run from Wednesday until Friday.

The lane will be closed to remove the semi-truck that crashed over a bank on Friday night.

The closure will be on milepost 144 starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and is expected to continue until noon on Friday, Sept. 3.

Delays should be expected.