MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A northbound lane closure on I-79 is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 8 near Morgantown.

The lane closure will take place between mile markers 159 and 161 near the West Virginia-Pennsylvania border in Monongalia County. Operations will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday and are expected to finish 11 days later on Friday, January 19.

Major delays are expected. Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, geotechnical crews will be drilling on both ends of the Wade Run bridge to take samples.