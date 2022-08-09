MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers in Monongalia County who use I-79 may need to pad their commutes with additional time this week after the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways announced a lane closure while crews repair a hole on an overpass.

The Division of Highways said the slow lane of I-79 southbound will be closed between mile markers 146.3 and 145.9—or between the Goshen Road exit and on ramp from Tuesday through at least Friday.

The work is weather dependent according to the DOH, so inclement weather could change the project schedule. The StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast does call for showers and storms on Wednesday, with a possibility of heavy rain, which could impact the project.