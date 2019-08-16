Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate in Morgantown area

Monongalia
Posted: / Updated:
morgantown_1523399685317.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be operating in the Morgantown area.

According to Andrew Stacy, communications manager with the City of Morgantown, the Morgantown Police Department was notified last week that ICE would be operating in the area.

ICE did not provide any further details about the nature of the work it would be doing or on the time frame for that work, according to Stacy.

The Morgantown Police Department is not assisting ICE with its operations, said Stacy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories