Infinity Studios hosts annual event that inspires others to give back to WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lakeview Golf Resort hosted a special event Saturday night that focused on raising money for children in need.

Community members gathered for a magical night at the resort for drinks appetizers and an opportunity to donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The event hosted special speakers and had opportunities for raffle prizes that donors could win.

Some of that memorabilia included signed football and basketballs from coaches Neal Brown and Bob Huggins. Another interesting find was a stained glass basketball that was put together by a local artisan.





This was the second year for the event and was hosted by Infinity Studios, an event planning business based out of Bridgeport. Owner Carmela Irwin emphasized that giving back to children in need is also giving back to the future.

“I think that our children are our future and we have to give back to them,” Irwin said. “Technology changes, like everyday technology is changing, so the hospital needs our money in order to help increase technology, so that we can save more children’s lives or maybe increase technology. So that we can be in the current day in age, where we need to be.”

Irwin explained that they don’t keep any of the money that is raised from the event. She said that choosing the children’s hospital was a no brainier, and that they are so glad they had the opportunity to bring the community together for a great cause.

Anyone who would want to donate to the hospital can do so through a couple of ways, by writing a check out to the hospital (WVU Medicine Children’s) and sending it to Infinity Studios, click here to be taken to their Facebook Page where you can reach out to Irwin.

Another way is to reach out to the hospital directly by clicking here.