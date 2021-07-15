Iron Horse Tavern closes Granville location

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Monongalia County restaurant has closed one of its locations for good. Iron Horse Tavern announced on its website that its Granville location is permanently closed.

Iron Horse owners did not say what led to the closure. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patronage,” said a statement on the website.

The Granville location opened in the fall of 2018.

The doors on the Granville location have been chained and locked

Its original location, on High Street, in downtown Morgantown, is still open under normal hours, the website says.