Jakes Run Road collapses, causing concern for officials

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A portion of road in Monongalia County that was patched back in March has become a problem area again.

A patched pothole on Jakes Run Road has collapsed and is causing concern for officials in the county. The area is located about 1/2 a mile in from West Virginia Route 7.

The culvert did not properly drain the roadway and the road is now slipping down the mountain. The area is now limited to one lane of traffic.

Monongalia County commissioner Tom Bloom feels that a meeting with the DOH is needed.

“And you can put a band-aid on it which is paving it, but you’re not solving the major problem,” said Bloom. “We really need a clearer sit down with them and say ‘Okay here’s what you’re doing. What have you accomplished? What can we do together and where can we get the state to jump on here?’ We’re the economic engine of the state, and it’s time they treat us that way.”