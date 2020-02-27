Jersey Mike’s Subs in Morgantown helping to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s all March

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jersey Mike’s Subs, a sandwich chain with a location in Morgantown, is helping raise money for WVU Medicine’s Children’s during the month of March as part of the corporation’s 10th annual “Month of Giving”.

The Morgantown franchise will be accepting donations in the store of as little as $1 and as high as patrons can afford, according to franchise owner Steve Blasco. The Month of Giving will culminate on Wednesday, March 25 when the location will give 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — to WVU Medicine Children’s, according to a press release.

“When we do this we choose a partner,” Blasco said. “I chose it myself and it was based on a lot of kids you see them in the hospital for a number of reasons — accidents, diseases, infections and things like that. We want to try to help out as much as we can that we can get them better–better medicine, technology, doctors, so if we can do our part and get those kids back to a healthy childhood that’s great.

Blasco said the charitable nature of the Jersey Mike’s corporation is why he bought a franchise. He added that he has a chance to work toward charitable causes throughout the year, not just in March.

“Throughout the year I’ve been approached by other organizations,” Blasco said. “And we’ll probably do something on a smaller event but we’re going to be looking at a number of different organizations throughout the year to help them as well but I think WVU’s Children’s is a great cause and I look forward to continuing this relationship for a long period of time.”

Blasco encouraged customers to stop by, eat their food and make a donation. He said if not any other day, then people should especially aim for March 25.

The franchise will be sending out coupons and discounts every week through their email list, app, and social media accounts in order to encourage as many people as possible to donate to the hospital, Blasco said. The Month of Giving has been around for several years and has raised several million dollars, and Blasco said he was pleased to be a part of it moving forward to help his community.

“As a company as a whole last year we did over 7.3 million and we gave that to over 200 different charities,” Blasco said. “We’ve been doing this for about 10 years, and in the 10 years we’ve raised about $31 million for our charities.”