Joe Romeo’s Dog Days adoption event held in Morgantown

Monongalia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Joe Romeo’s I-79 Honda Preowned Dealership hosted their 10th annual Dog Days adoption event at their new location in Morgantown.

“ Animals have always been a big part of our lives and my mom and dad have just had a connection with bulldogs. So, we use them for our advertising and everything and we thought, ‘how can we help the community’, and so we thought this would be a great way to help the humane societies and other pet adoption groups to be able to help find homes for the animals,” said Rachel Puccio, Vice President of Operations at Joe Romeo’s.

The event hosted humane societies and adoption groups at the dealership to help find homes for local shelter pets.

