John Chambers College of Business and Economics holds business camp at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The John Chambers College of Business and Economics is hosting a business day camp for elementary-aged children at West Virginia University.

The camp will teach children entrepreneurial skills and business strategies through fun projects and presentations. It will run from July 28 – August 2.

Throughout the week, campers will choose a business name and a D-I-Y product to manufacture for their end of the week sale.

“This is the first year we’ve worked with kids of this age group, so 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. We thought it would be a good opportunity to teach them some entrepreneurial skills and some business strategy. In the past we’ve worked with high school students so this is a new experience for us,” said Suzanne Kitchen, Camp Director.

Campers will host their product sale Friday, August 2nd from 12 – 5 p.m. where they will vote on a local non-profit to donate all of their proceeds to.