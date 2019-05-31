Judge sentences Morgantown man for role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Monongalia County man for his role in a drug distribution operation.

Daniel Payne, 32, of Morgantown, was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for his involvement in a heroin, oxycodone and cocaine distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Payne pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of heroin. Payne admitted to selling heroin in July 2017 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.