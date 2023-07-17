WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal jury is deliberating on the case of a former Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy charged last year with depriving a man of his civil rights during an arrest.

Lance Kuretza was arrested last August on charges stemming from a 2018 incident.

Kuretza allegedly punched and elbowed a man in the face, handcuffed him, then pepper sprayed him before striking him again.

Federal prosecutors claim the man sustained injuries as a result and that Kuretza allegedly falsified his “use of force” report, saying he used the pepper spray before the man was handcuffed.

The trial was moved to Wheeling due to an ongoing asbestos abatement project at the federal courthouse in Clarksburg.

