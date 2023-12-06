MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being shut down for several years, the K-12 Speakers Bureau program is being brought back by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC). This program will be rolled out to all schools across the state of West Virginia, but first, it will be piloted at South Middle School in Monongalia County.

“The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative gets a lot of feedback from teachers and other stakeholders, and we know how important it is for students to have real-world learning in the classroom, and also to learn about the new careers,” said Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the WVPEC. “And West Virginia has so many new companies coming to town these days that it makes it exciting to be able to bring those careers into the classroom.”

According to Peduto, the Speakers Bureau program was “all ready to go” back in 2020 when it first launched. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close “and then when they went back in, there really were a limited amount of speakers allowed,” she added.

During this shutdown period, the WVPEC actively worked to rebrand the program and expand it into something that could benefit more students. “I think as we were relaunching, we were looking at different careers and different sectors that we didn’t have speakers for. Teachers were requesting certain things, so we revamped and we got more speakers—we’re up to 100 now,” Peduto added.

The first speaker to come to South Middle School was Jennifer Schwertfeger, the Program Manager of the WV STEAM Technical Assistance Center and 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year winner. For this pilot event, Schwertfeger spoke to about 600 7th and 8th-grade students about her experience working in the fields of education and STEAM.

“I have a really unique story of how I became an educator, and how my education career has progressed,” said Schwertfeger. “So, it’s a little unique perspective, but it gives students the idea that change is good and as long as they’re lifelong learners, that they can adapt to those changes and be very successful.”

Schwertfeger said that being able to speak to students as a part of this pilot program means a lot to her personally because it gave her a chance to share her story. “I get to tell my story from my viewpoint and then hope that students will take even little bits and pieces of that, be inspired by that so that they can apply some of the lessons that I have learned and the mistakes that I have made to their lives,” she added.

Although the K-12 Speakers Bureau program will be spread out along all schools in West Virginia, the WVPEC is aiming to specifically target middle and high school students.

“From a teacher’s perspective, I think it’s really important that teachers know that this resource is out there, and so, the branding and publication and awareness of it is really important so they know they have that resource,” said Schwertfeger. “And it’s easy to find, easy to follow those professionals who can help the teachers be an in-class resource for their students.”

She said that she encourages professionals who may be interested in visiting classrooms and schools to sign up for it, “and I would definitely encourage teachers to look at this resource as a way to supplement their daily lessons.”

For more information about the program, click here.