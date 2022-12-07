MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Commission held its weekly meeting on Wednesday morning, and it featured a notable guest. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper took the nearly two-and-a-half-hour commute to Morgantown for the meeting.

Carper commended the Monongalia County Commissioners for their early stand against the amendments that were featured on the November ballot, amendments which ultimately failed to pass and were all voted against in Monongalia County.

Kanawha Co. Commission President Kent Carper speaks to Mon. Co. Commissioners (WBOY – Image)

Carper and Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom were both outspoken against the amendments passing, which led to a friendly relationship forming between the two.

“We developed a real working relationship during this slog of over a year and a half, so I think we need to continue that and I think it’s good for Kanawha County and I think it’s good for Mon County,” Carper said.

While the two have had their differences in the past, Bloom sees a relationship fostering between them and the two counties they represent.

“We had never agreed on anything and now it shows what we can do when we work together,” Bloom said. “I think it’s only going to benefit the citizens of Monongalia County, Kanawha County and the state of West Virginia.”

Carper invited the Mon. Co. Commission to attend a Kanawha Co. Commission meeting in the future.