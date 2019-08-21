Karen and Jerry West donate to WVU Medicine Children’s “Grow Children’s” Capital Campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Karen and Jerry West have made a leadership-level donation to the WVU Medicine children’s “Grow Children’s” Capital Campaign, according WVU Medicine.

“We are happy to partner with other WVU athletes to help provide a comforting space for the children and their families as they go through a most difficult time,” the Wests said in a statement. “West Virginia and WVU hold a very special place in our hearts.”

The gift from the Wests will be put toward an initiative started by Jeff Hostetler, former WVU and NFL quarterback and co-chair of the WVU Medicine Children’s Capital Campaign, to create a WVU sports-themed floor in the new tower, where patients can get away from their rooms and just be kids.

The floor will be designed to look like a WVU locker room, complete with jerseys, helmets, and other sporting equipment. The floor will be decked out in the traditional WVU gold and blue and will have multiple televisions. Photos of former WVU athletes will line the walls and sports-themed games, like Foosball and air hockey, will be available.

“We are very grateful for Karen and Jerry’s incredibly generous gift in support of our new WVU Medicine Children’s tower,”said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System. “It is very fitting that someone who has been a West Virginia legend, national icon, and source of inspiration for generations is now a part of something that will benefit future generations of West Virginians for years to come.”

The 150-bed, nine-story tower is scheduled to be completed in 2021. In addition to the WVU-themed floor, the tower will include:

Diagnostic imaging and a laboratory

Operating rooms, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology, and endoscopy facilities

A 34-bed Pediatric Acute Care Unit with six beds available for Hematology/Oncology

A 31-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with six beds available for epilepsy monitoring

A 54-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

A 30-bed Birthing Center

A Medical Office Building that includes a Cancer Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinics

All of the inpatient rooms will be private, except for nine NICU rooms for twins. The tower will also include inpatient and outpatient pharmacy facilities and a cafeteria.

The gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the non-profit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

Those interested in supporting the expansion of WVU Medicine Children’s should call (304) 598 – 4346; additional information can also be found here.