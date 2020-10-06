Keller Williams holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Keller Williams, the single largest independent real estate company globally, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new office in Morgantown.

The office opened in January, Team Leader Stacy Lawing said, but they had to postpone their ribbon-cutting ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We waited a long time to get here,” Lawing said. “COVID sort of derailed everything, so we’re so happy to get the turnout that we did under these circumstances, for sure. And we’re just happy to be in the neighborhood and happy to be the neighbors that we want to be with the community.”

People chatting during ceremony

Creating a strong sense of community, Lawing said, is a big part of Keller Williams’ mission. All 10 agents at the office work “hard every day for buyers and sellers,” are committed to that mission and to creating a strong sense of family at work.

To see her coworkers and her office’s values embraced by the local business community during the ceremony was heartwarming for Lawing.

“I love it, I mean, that’s part of what Keller Williams is about,” Lawing said. “It’s community. It’s family. It’s caring and service, not just sales. I think that, to me, is just a great part of the difference of Keller Williams. That’s part of our package, that’s part of what we offer.”