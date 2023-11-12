MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Families were invited to an enchanting evening in Morgantown on Sunday for kids to spend time with their favorite movie princesses.

The ball was put on by Little Glass Slipper Princess Parties and hosted by the Tuscan Ridge. Little Glass Slipper offers costumed princesses, superheroes and other TV and movie characters for private events and parties.

Owner of Little Glass Slipper Kristina Smith said the event featured eight different princesses and featured singing, dancing and themed snacks and drinks.

“So many of these little girls, they look at these princesses as role models,” Smith said. “Some of them have never really had the chance to meet them, whether they travel to a park, or if they have, it was really rushed. So this gives them that enchanted experience in their own backyard.”

Little Glass Slipper Princess Parties has several more events planned for the month of November such as a “Mermaid Princess” birthday party in Lost Creek on Sunday, Nov. 19 and the “Weston’s Miracle on Main Street” free meet-and-greet on Saturday, Nov. 25.

A full calendar of future Little Glass Slipper Princess Party events can be seen here.