MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Children and their families were able to enjoy an afternoon of holiday cheer, cookies and hot cocoa with Santa Claus in Morgantown at the Erikson Alumni Center on Sunday.

After they arrived kids got to take their picture with Santa and then enjoy a hot cocoa bar with whipped cream, marshmallows and sprinkles as well as a huge selection of cookies which they ate while watching “The Polar Express” on the big screen.

The Wow Factory also had a table set up that provided Christmas ornaments that kids were able to paint themselves. The Wow Factory will bake and glaze the ornaments and return them to families in time to be used for Christmas.