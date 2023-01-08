MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Children ages 3-12 in the region laced up their ice skates on Sunday and had the chance to try out playing hockey for free at the Morgantown Ice Arena.

Kid learns gets assistance on how to ice skate (WBOY – Image)

Youth hockey player skates on the ice (WBOY – Image)

Kid learns gets assistance on how to ice skate (WBOY – Image)

The Morgantown Hockey Association provided equipment to children for them to an enjoy a session of learning how to play hockey.

Some kids even hit the ice for the first time ever and learned to ice skate. Organizers hope that these types of events will help grow the sport of hockey in the area.

The Morgantown Hockey Association has hosted other events like this in the past.