Kids take flight over Morgantown through Young Eagles Program

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 842, promoted the Young Eagles Program in Morgantown Saturday.

It was held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport from 10 am to 4 in the afternoon.

The event was an opportunity for kids between the ages of 8-17 to take a free airplane ride over the City of Morgantown.

More than one hundred kids were able to take flight on Saturday.

“Six aircrafts and pilots that volunteer their aircraft, their time and their expenses to come and share the joy of flight with these young folks,” said Richard Judy, Young Eagles Coordinator.

This program was developed in 1992 to give kids free airplane rides in hopes that they would expand their horizons and consider an aviation career.