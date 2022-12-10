WESTOVER, W.Va. – Kingdom: A Community Church in Morgantown recently offered an immersive experience with their live nativity scene and guided walk-through.

Representatives of the church said they hosted the nativity differently than they have in years past. This year, they told the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Attendees walked through four different sets, the first part leading up to Christ’s conception.

“We hear people say all the time that Jesus is the reason for the season. That’s the experience we are giving them, the experience of the birth of Jesus Christ during the season where we are celebrating his birth walking away from the commercialism of the whole deal,” said Kevin Cain, a pastor of Kingdom: A Community Church.

After viewing the nativity, attendees had an opportunity to hang prayer requests on their prayer wall while kids enjoyed some hot chocolate and cookies.

You can learn more about Kingdom: A Community Church by visiting their website or Facebook.