WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Kohl’s has announced the official opening date for its Morgantown-area store in Westover.

According to a press release, the new 35,000-square-foot store will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 4. The release said the refreshed, modernized design will deliver “discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.” The store will also offer self-returns, self-pickup for eligible online orders and Amazon Returns.

The store will also have a 2,500 sq. ft. Sephora inside.

More details will be released closer to the opening date, according to the release.

The new Kohl’s will be located at 16 Colliers Crossing in Westover in the new development with Ross, Shoe Carnival and Burlington.