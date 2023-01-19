MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night.

The restaurant is located where the old Golden Corral was in Morgantown right next to ALDI and CVS just across the Star City bridge.

Owners stated the buffet is going to feature Asian and American foods along with Japanese steakhouse quality sushi. Starting Thursday, Jan. 19, the buffet will be open to the public with its signature foods filling the buffets awaiting the first customers who walk through the doors.

“It took us about six months to do the renovations from the set by step and then now we are ready,” said Jun Liu, Owner of KOME Asian Buffet and Bar. “I am really excited. I do believe customers will love it because the food is high quality.”

The price of the lunch buffet for adults is $14.99 and the dinner is $19.99. Senior citizens receive a 10% discount and anyone with a birthday visiting the buffet eats for free. Liu added that the buffet provides great quality food for its patrons.