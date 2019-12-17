Kroger and Salvation Army partner up for the Red Kettle Campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For the first time Kroger and The Salvation Army teamed up to raise money through bell ringing.

Kroger employees at all three locations in Morgantown rang bells from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Army uses the money raised from the campaign to fund a majority of their budget for 2020.

“As you can hear the jingle-lingle-ling of the bells, we’re so happy that Kroger is able to partner with us to ring bells for an entire day because that enables people to donate money and for us to divert other resources elsewhere,” Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland said. “So there’s a wonderful partnership.”

Greenland said the campaign ends December 24 and that despite all their efforts they were still below their targeted goal. Not reaching the fundraising goal would greatly impact the work they are able to do in Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties he said.

“If anybody out there wants to make a big check, please do so or you can find other means and ways to help us,” Greenland said. “You can volunteer this week and ring bells for us so that we can bring in the funds.”

To those who have donated and or volunteered, groups and individuals alike, Greenland said he was appreciative. He said they look forward to future volunteers to help meet this year’s budget.

Greenland said the people of the counties they serve are generous so he knows they will be helpful in helping them raise the funds. He also said he hopes their partnership with Kroger continues for many years to come.