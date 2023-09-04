MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For Labor Day this year, Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown held a Labor Day Cookout in partnership with Connecting Link, Inc. to give the community a chance to meet and mingle.

Connecting Link is a social service agency in Marion County that offers crisis assistance to the community. This is the first time that Triple S has asked Connecting Link to partner up for an event and the local agency is hopeful that they’ll be able to partner up again for events in the future.

“I think any event that Triple S invites any agency to is a great opportunity for that agency to get their own name out, and to support another local-owned business,” stated Brandie Singleton, Co-Director of Connecting Link. Singleton said she was shocked when Triple S invited Connecting Link to help them with this cookout and said that she’s “loving giving back to the community.”

This event gave people the chance to enjoy music, see motorcycles, and socialize with each other. There were also food and drinks available for anyone who chose to donate $10, with the proceeds going towards Connecting Link’s organization. Some of the items on-site included burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, as well as alcoholic beverages.

“The proceeds from this benefit today will help us tremendously in helping people of north central West Virginia with utility shutoffs, evictions, first month’s rent. It’ll go a long way,” Singleton added. Some of the other services that Connecting Link provides include diapers and wipes distribution, food bank vouchers, ID/driver’s license assistance, as well as mobile food bank distributions.

In order to apply for assistance from Connecting Link, the organization asks for an eviction notice, utility termination notice, or medication prescription. They will also request photo ID, 30 days proof of income for everyone in the household, as well as social security cards for everyone living in the household. However, the social service agency may demand other information depending on the situation.

Some of the other events that the organization will be having this year include a Mobile Food Pantry at Palatine Park on Oct. 18 and Holiday Bingo on Nov. 19, the latter being the biggest event that Connecting Link has each year.

To reach out to The Connecting Link, Inc. directly, they can be found via Facebook under Connecting Link, Inc. or on their website at connectinglinkwv.com.