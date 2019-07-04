Lakehouse Restaurant celebrates 20th anniversary

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – A local family restaurant celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday.

The Lake House Restaurant in Sunset Marina at Cheat Lake celebrated 20 years of being in business Thursday afternoon. The restaurant serves pizza, pasta, seafood steak and cocktails, along with a beautiful view of the lake.

The owners said that location and quality are the keys to their success.

“Its got as great location, first of all, and we buy really high quality foods. Fresh fish, great steak; certified Angus. Everything’s high quality,” said restaurant co-owner Shane Klingensmith.

The Lake House Restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.