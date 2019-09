CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – A Monongalia County resort is hitting the online auction block.

The Lakeview Golf Resort and Spa is being sold online for a minimum of one million dollars.

Ten-X Commercial is running the online auction which runs from Monday through Wednesday.

The resort was first built in 1950 when the first nine holes of the golf course were constructed.

Bids can be made online, but participants must pay a $10,000 fee.