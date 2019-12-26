Lakeview Resort hosts multi-day contra dancing event

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – There’s a multiple-day dancing event going on at the Lakeview Resort this week. It is all about contra dancing and will be going on until New Year’s Eve.

Contra dancing is a folk dance that started in Europe and made its way to Appalachia and the rest of the country through immigrants.

Organizers said that it is fully booked, with 225 dancers, and has been for nine years straight.

“It’s people coming together who want to dance to beautiful music, celtic music and they come from all over, we have people here from 36 states. I like to think that this is sort of the world series or super bowl of the contra dance subculture, said event organizer Warren Doyle.

The event has been running for 17 years, and has no intentions of stopping any time soon.

Those interested in watching the event are encouraged to stop by during the day, when things are less busy.