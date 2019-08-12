Lakeview Resort to be auctioned off in September

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lakeview Golf Resort and Spa will be auctioned off in September.

The property is listed by Ten-X Commercial, with a starting bid at $1 million. There is a $10,000 participation deposit. According to the listing, the online auction will run from September 23 to September 25.

Courtesy: Ten-X Commercial Real Estate

The resort was built in 1950 and was last renovated in 1999, according to the listing. The property has 187 rooms on three floors.

The property, which is currently owned by LA Lakeview Associates, includes two 18-hole championship golf courses, Lakeview Golf Course & Mountainview Golf Course; a fitness & sports center; two full-service food & beverage facilities; several swimming pools; direct access to other outdoor leisure activities; and flexible meeting and event space, according to the listing. The lot size is 412 acres.

A photo gallery is included in the auction listing.