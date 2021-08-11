Lane closure on I-79 scheduled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways alerts motorists that there will be a Lane Closure on Interstate I-79 from Mile Post 152 to Mile Post 155. The closure will begin on Monday, Aug. 16, at 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and will continue through Friday, Oct. 29.

The purpose of the closure is for milling and paving on Interstate I-79 both Northbound & Southbound. The Northbound & Southbound will have one lane open during this time. The Lane Closure will be in place for Night-Time Operations Only.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and to plan ahead, allowing additional time for their commute.

Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.