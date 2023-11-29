MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine Children’s hosted a tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday and celebrated a large donation from Mountain Loggers Group.

The donation included the tree for Wednesday’s tree lighting, toys and more than $191,000. The check was presented at the event and will help support specialized beds for the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, warming beds for the Birthing Center, and additional TVs for the Emergency Department, a release from WVU Medicine said.

“It’s because of groups like them that we can continue to make sure children who need our care receive the best possible outcomes. They also help us give families hope,” said WVU Medicine’s chief administrative officer Amy Bush. “We know that this beautiful tree they’ve brought will bring joy to kids when they need it most and be a symbol of hope this holiday season to all who see it as they visit the hospital.”

Since the 1990s, Mountain Loggers Group, which is comprised of about 50 members in West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, has contributed more than $2.4 million to WVU Medicine Children’s.

“We all enjoy being a part of this cause because it makes a meaningful difference in so many lives,” said Danny Sines, president of the Mountain Loggers Group.

The tree for the ceremony this year was donated by H&H Tree Farm in Addison, Pennsylvania.