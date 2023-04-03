MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A “Drive-Up Voter Registration” event will be hosted by the Morgantown City Clerk’s office on Tuesday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morgantown Farmers Market.

According to a City of Morgantown release, April 4 will also be the final day to become eligible to vote in the 2023 municipal election. “The registration process will take approximately five minutes,” the release said.

“Voter registration closes on the twenty-first day prior to the election, so it’s important that prospective voters are registered by April 4th,” Morgantown City Clerk, Christine Wade, said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to vote in this year’s city election.”

The Morgantown City Clerk will be at the event to assist. More information about the 2023 municipal election can be found at morgantownwv.gov/elections.