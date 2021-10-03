Last Days of Summer event to be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

With proper cleaning and care, an acoustic guitar can be a long-term investment and a great way to foster creativity.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Last Days of Summer concert will be hosted by the City of Morgantown on Oct. 17.

The free event, which will feature music and food, will be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park from 1-6 p.m.

Music will begin at 2 p.m. with the cover band, The JukeBox Band, and will continue to 4 p.m. with the country band, North of Mason-Dixon.

Alongside music, there will be various food trucks set up at 1 p.m.

“With fall upon us and winter around the corner, we’re happy to have one last chance for music, food, and fun for our community,” said Director of the Arts & Cultural Development Vincent Kitch. “It will be a great time for everyone to get together again!”