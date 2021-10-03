Last Days of Summer event to be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With proper cleaning and care, an acoustic guitar can be a long-term investment and a great way to foster creativity.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —  The Last Days of Summer concert will be hosted by the City of Morgantown on Oct. 17.

The free event, which will feature music and food, will be held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park from 1-6 p.m.

Music will begin at 2 p.m. with the cover band, The JukeBox Band, and will continue to 4 p.m. with the country band, North of Mason-Dixon.

Alongside music, there will be various food trucks set up at 1 p.m.

“With fall upon us and winter around the corner, we’re happy to have one last chance for music, food, and fun for our community,” said Director of the Arts & Cultural Development Vincent Kitch. “It will be a great time for everyone to get together again!”  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories