MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “Showmasters Gun Shows” held its last gun show of the year on Dec. 10 and 11.

On Sunday, the doors of the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Event Complex were open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers had a variety of items to shop from, including:

Guns

Knives

Ammunition

Protective clothing gear

Flags

Jewelry

Cornhole boards

Hats

Various food vendors

Manager of Showmasters Gun Show, Michael Gelles, spoke on the reason why the gun show is important. He said, “now as we see the economy suffering, we’re seeing crime rates increase, home invasions increase. We’d like to provide everyone with the cheap ability to defend themselves and their families.”

Protective Gear (WBOY Image)

Axes (WBOY Image)

Admission for the show was $8 per person and $50 to set up a table or booth.

Amazing Greg’s Lens Cleaner (WBOY Image)

12 News spoke with Michael Pascoe, son of the owner of Amazing Greg’s Lens Cleaner and Gifts, who brought up the business’ lens cleaner and why they decided to sell at this gun show. Pascoe said, “we came to the gun show because there’s lots of people that have hunting scopes, and wear safety glasses and stuff, and it’s a very effective lens cleaner. Very helpful, fills in scratches, prevents fog, and repels dust.”

Pictures of past “Hunt of a Lifetime” children (WBOY Image)

A nonprofit organization called “Hunt of a Lifetime” was also in attendance at the gun show on Sunday. This organization is dedicated to fulfilling hunting and fishing related wishes of children 21 and under with life-threatening illnesses. Any donations made over the weekend will go towards making a child’s dream come true taking them on a nationwide hunting or fishing adventure where they choose the animal or fish they want to hunt. Hunt of a Lifetime will raise between $10,000 and $15,000 per child, but this cost will cover:

Room and board

Travel

Licenses

Gun, bow, or fishing rod

Taxidermy

Head mount

Meat processing

Peter Peppers PA Pickles (WBOY Image)

Peter Peppers PA Pickles also made their way to West Virginia for the gun show. The owner of the organization said that they try to attend every gun show that is held in Morgantown. They have New York deli style pickles, sliced pickles and specialty items. A few of their flavors include bread and butter, ranch old bay, garlic and even pumpkin spice.

Showmasters Gun Show hosts three to four gun shows a year at the same location. This gun show was the last for the 2022 year, but the next will be on Jan. 21 and 22.