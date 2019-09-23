Late dry weather brings good conditions for area farmers

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Dry weather in the spring may not bode well for farmers, but last week’s hot spell may be a good thing.

Officials with the WVU Extension office said that the recent dry weather late in the season.

Preston County Extension Agent Bill Shockey said most crops are already grown to the point where late dry weather doesn’t have time to hurt its growth.

In fact, he said it may help in the longer term.

“The moisture content of many of your crops, most of your crops, is very much influenced by the weather, and during harvest, you really generally want to have crops that are a little on the drier side,” said Shockey.

Some days in September came near record high temperatures approaching the end of Summer.